Legislature passes bill to end to daylight saving time

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- You may have noticed, but the days are getting shorter and shorter, with less and less daylight. We'll be turning back our clocks one hour on Saturday night as daylight saving time comes to an end, giving us one more hour of daylight in the morning and one less hour of daylight in the evening.

However, some representatives in the Minnesota legislature are trying to get rid of daylight saving time. Minnesota State Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL) wrote a bill to switch our clocks to standard time for good.

The bill has passed with bipartisan support in the house and the senate and now awaits approval by Congress in Washington.

There are a number of reasons Freiberg wants to get rid of daylight saving time and stick to standard time citing crime, commerce and traffic safety.

"One thing is traffic safety and the evening rush hour tends to be more dangerous than the morning rush hour, so having more daylight in the evening,” Freiberg said.

“Everyone has an opinion... should we change the clocks, should we change the clocks at all? If we decided to, which version should we go with?" Freiberg said.

So what does Bhanu Kolla, a physiatrist who specializes in sleep medicine at Mayo, have to say about this?

“We have a considerable body of literature that shows that with these abrupt changes, which is what happens with these changes in fall and spring, there’s an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, there are high rates of heart attacks and strokes," Kolla said.

Kolla says a regular sleep schedule is one of the main pillars of health and sunlight actually helps set our internal clocks to help us sleep.

“With the sun coming up, our body can tell that it is the day so we have systems in the brain that wake us up and as it sets, our brain realizes it’s time to start settling down,” Kolla said.

19 other states in the U.S. have passed similar bills that would put an end to daylight saving time.

“This is something that I feel that there’s momentum behind lots of states that are doing it, and those are red states, blue states, northern states, southern states... there’s no ideologies to it,” Freiberg said.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m.