Tensions high, Pelosi wants to wrap up, vote on Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is saying privately she expects to finish a final draft of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal by midday. Pelosi told Democrats at a Tuesday morning caucus meeting she would then start the process for a floor vote as soon as Thursday. That’s according to a person who requested anonymity to discuss her closed-door remarks. Democrats are pushing to regain momentum after Sen. Joe Manchin interjected fresh uncertainty. He is still wavering over supporting Biden’s big domestic package. The president has no votes to spare as Democrats try to push his legislative package to expand health care, child care and other social services and tackle climate change into law.