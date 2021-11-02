Mayo Clinic and NAACP partner together to help underserved youth

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic and the NAACP Rochester branch have teamed up to launch a new program, to help Black and other under-represented students succeed in education and employment.

The "RISE for Youth" program is designed to provide students with critical educational and leadership skills training, and long-term mentoring by creating new pathways for success.

This is a one of a kind collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the NAACP and is aimed to help some of the areas most underserved youth.

"The RISE stands for reflect, inspire, strengthen and empower," Dr. Anjali Bhagra, Medical Director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

The newly launched "RISE for Youth" program will address racial disparities that some students face, including issues like access to transportation and safe learning spaces.

"We have a robust collection of mentors, sponsors, coaches and just anything that we need to enable that mentorship to happen for our youth as they go along their education journeys as well as profession journeys," Bhagra said.

The NAACP believes that every person deserves a quality education and access to good jobs.

"So, there is going to be civil leadership courses, there's going to be emotional intelligence, how to take tests," Wale Elegbede, President of the NAACP Rochester Branch. "There's also medical project management that we are going to be sharing. You know, we're not going to be teaching Calculus in this, we have the Rochester Public Schools for that. But really all the other stuff in terms of communication, leadership, network, access, and long term mentoring because those are things that are really important."

Mayo Clinic is providing funding for the program, calling it an investment in the community and our youth.

"In the long term, our goal is that through this program, they will be the agents of change and the leaders of tomorrow who have the skills to lead confidently and to lead with all the tools that are necessary to bring the change that they all all wish to," Bhagra said.

Rochester area high school juniors and seniors can apply, along with undergrad college students.

This year, there is only room for 40 students but the organizations want to expand the program in the coming years.

"There's still a lot to fight for because racial, social justice is not yet there," Elegbede said. "And a way we get to equality is through equity and social justice. So that's why this is really important, to be able to lift all of our kids up."

"RISE for Youth" will be held for four weeks in the summer.

Interested students can begin to apply on November 15th when the online application goes live.

You can learn more about the program and apply here.