Minnesota hosts Ottawa in non-conference battle

Ottawa Senators (3-5-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-3-0, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -211, Senators +174; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Ottawa take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall a season ago while going 21-5-2 at home. Goalies for the Wild allowed 2.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.