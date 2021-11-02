Peace Fountain sculpture re-dedicated in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A sculpture that has held in a place in downtown Rochester's landscape for more than 30 years was re-dedicated in a ceremony Tuesday.

The Peace Fountain sculpture was commissioned by artist Charles Gagnon in 1989.

It stands 12 feet tall and features 57 interlocked bronze doves. Fifty of the doves represent the 50 states, and the other seven represent the continents.

It was removed in 2020 to be cleaned and allow for construction to happen in the area around it.

Gagnon's widow, Arlyn, joined Rochester leaders in the ceremony and remarked on her husband's vision for the piece.

"When I think of the peace fountain, and all of these doves, there's an analogy" Arlyn said. "With each one representing a different country, a different state, I think the peace fountain with make us a better family."

Gagnon also created a similar sculpture that now stands in Germany. He started sculpting it in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 as he witnessed the plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center.

A museum dedicated to Gangon's work is located in Rochester at 2500 4th Street SW.