Peace Plaza businesses still struggle amid DMC construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As construction continues at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester, businesses still are hurting. "I mean, I love what I do, I love my store, but it's not doing good at all," Not even, I mean, it's doing terrible, I mean people don't want to come downtown anymore," Optical Vision With Flair Owner Linda Smith said.

"Business has dropped less than 50%. Yeah, real low," Naily Envy Spa and Salon owner James Tran said.

For Smith, the loss of customers could mean the end of her nearly 20-year business in Rochester.

"The last three years, I mean, if it keeps up like this, I'd be lucky to make it through the winter," she said.

The owners say that COVID-19 mitigation measures and construction outside their doors was a perfect storm of bad condition. Construction started back in April of 2020 and has made these businesses hard to locate.

"I like my location because you get a lot of people walking through an out of town, you know, but with the construction, they don't walk by because they don't know where to go," Smith said.

"They have a hard time to find where to get in, like it's hard to drive to here and hard to drop off," Tran said.

The construction is a part of Destination Medical Center's Heart of the City project.

"We're seeing in these next few weeks, that these holes will kinda be put back into place," Jamie Rothe with DMC said.

DMC says it built a "business forward strategy" and met with Peace Plaza businesses weekly to address their concerns…

"We met with businesses early on in the construction process to understand what were their concerns about construction, what were their priorities as we worked through construction, and then we took that information and started putting together a plan about how do we phase construction," Rothe said.

Businesses though say the cost of losing customers is the bigger problem. DMC says now with some main roads opening back up, hopefully, more patrons will be stepping inside these businesses.