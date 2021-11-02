Rochester Parks and Rec considers reducing deer population

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The number of incidents involving deer has increased over the past few years, pushing Rochester Parks and Recreation to discuss a deer control plan.

"What we've seen is an increase in the complaints and conflicts and that is everything from deer destroying gardens and vegetation to vehicle impacts," said Rochester Parks and Rec Director Paul Widman.

"You can see our deer crashes have definitely increased throughout the years," said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson.

Many feel the city is beyond the Minnesota DNR recommended 10 deer per square mile.

"I've had two vehicle incidents with deer and it is, like so many other people, I realized I hit the deer when it was up on my windshield," said Widman.

"It's important if you see a deer do not swerve to miss the deer," said Christianson. "A lot of times people will swerve and you can possibly be swerving into on-coming traffic or a lot of times people will swerve then over-correct and go in the ditch and actually cause more damage than if they would have just struck the deer."

Right now, Rochester Parks and Rec says it is just trying to understand the deer population in Rochester before trying to fix a problem that isn't here.

"We're working with the DNR to get some guidance on getting a count just so we know what we're dealing with," Widman said.

The most effective way to control deer population, according to Widman, is through culling, or hunting.

"In an urban area we have to be very careful about that. We can't just have anybody out there shooting or using a bow and arrow. It has to be very controlled, and so we're approaching it with a great deal of caution," said Widman.

Rochester Parks and Rec is also understanding of the many community members who are passionate about wildlife.

"It's something we want to at least have the discussion and if the community and our stakeholders decide you know what let's just leave the deer alone, we'll be fine with that," Widman said.

A final deer management plan is expected to be available by fall of 2022.