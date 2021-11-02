Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official has met with the visiting chief of the Central Intelligence Agency in Moscow. Kremlin Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev met CIA Director William Burns on Tuesday to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, according to Patrushev’s office. It didn’t provide any details. Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia’s interference with U.S. elections and 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants. U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a June summit in Geneva in an attempt to make relations between their nations more stable and predictable.