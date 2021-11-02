Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince wants businesses, their employees and their families to move to the kingdom. The landlocked, once ultraconservative capital, Riyadh, now promises a lifestyle where concerts, movie theaters, world class sporting events and deal-making are in abundance. Cultural heritage sites are also being revamped for tourists, distinguishing Saudi Arabia from other Gulf Arab capitals defined by sprawling malls and high-rise hotels. The Saudi investment minister says the kingdom is simply regaining its place and not in competition with neighboring Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Yet questions linger over the predictability and transparency of doing business in the kingdom under mercurial Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.