Tesla software recall may head off fight with US regulators

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla has issued a recall that automatically sent a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles. The recall announced Tuesday apparently heads off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators. It covers nearly 12,000 Teslas with a glitch in the “Full Self-Driving” software that can make the cars stop for no good reason, increasing the risk of being hit by other vehicles. Tesla says a Oct. 23 software update introduced the glitch and another update fixing the problem went out on Oct. 25. The recall doesn’t address demands from the regulators that Tesla explain why it didn’t do a recall when it updated software for a previous safety issue.