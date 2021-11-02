THIRD TIME IS THE CHARM: Byron passes referendum questions

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron Public Schools District has passed two referendum questions to issue $44,555,000 for upgrades to school facilities.

Both Questions One and Two passed.

Question One will provide $23,050,000 for:

Accessibility and safety improvements at Byron High School

Electrical, mechanical, and building updates and replacements at District Administration and Community Services building

Addition and equipping of classrooms at Byron High School

Updates to kitchen facilities at Byron Middle School, Byron Intermediate School, and District Administration and Community Services building

The purchase and update of a building for District Administration offices

The renovation of District Administration and Community Services building for Community Education and Early Childhood Programs

Question Two will provide $21,505,000 for updates to Byron High School and Byron Middle School athletic facilities and the addition and equipping of an auditorium and related facilities at Byron High School.

Final numbers are still being tallied and will be posted when made available.