UN nuclear chief sees atomic energy role in climate fight

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency says atomic power can play a key role in balancing climate concerns and the world’s energy needs. Many environmentalists have long been skeptical of atomic power. They cite the potential for disastrous accidents and the lingering issue of what to do with nuclear waste. But the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency says he is seeing fresh interest in nuclear among younger people. Rafael Mariano Grossi told The Associated Press that nuclear power’s big advantage lies in the steady supply it provides compared to the fluctuations from wind or solar.