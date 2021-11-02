Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans are hoping to ride the coattails of their gubernatorial nominee in the down-ballot races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters electing the lieutenant governor on Tuesday are choosing between two women, guaranteeing that whoever wins will make history. The post has been held by men for as long as the state has existed. Woodbridge Democratic Del. Hala Ayala is facing Republican Winsome Sears, who last held public office two decades ago. Either one would also be Virginia’s first woman of color elected to statewide office. In another key race, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring must defeat Republican Jason Miyares to win a third term. Turnout was high throughout the state.