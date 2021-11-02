Warmer weather returns by the weekend

High pressure continues to sit over the upper Midwest and the Great Lakes region. This high pressure will continue to bring dry and quiet conditions to our region. Wet weather will stay on the west and Gulf Coasts this week. We might finally work in some active weather by the middle of next week.

With dry conditions in the forecast through the weekend, we will miss our average mark for the first snowfall of the season. The average first snowfall in Rochester is November 4th and it appears we will be late with the snowfall this season. Over the past 6 years, only once (2016) has our first snowfall been in November.

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle and lower 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will slowly shift to the south around 3-8 mph. The winds shifting to the south is the sign we want to see for warmer temperatures by the weekend!

An upper-level pattern shift will bring a surge of warmer air to the upper Midwest by Friday. Highs will return to the middle and even upper 50s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday afternoon.

Remember, DST comes to an end this weekend! We'll gain an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday.

Nick