Ails of November: Struggling Vikings fending off the gloom

7:37 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have a 3-4 record with 10 weeks still left on the schedule. That’s plenty of time to recover. They’re one painful loss into a daunting four-game stretch, though. They’ve found themselves facing an additional opponent: gloom. The biggest blow was the loss of star defensive end Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury for the second straight year. The Vikings play at Baltimore on Sunday. Then they visit the Los Angeles Chargers. They host Green Bay after that.

Associated Press

