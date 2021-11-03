Big temperature changes by the weekend

High temperatures all across the country were below average Wednesday. An arctic air mass continues to push to the south and southeast dropping temperatures in Dallas and Memphis well below average today. Dallas, TX was nearly 20-degrees below average Wednesday.

The current upper-level jet is allowing this cold air mass to move south and east. This is driven the 50s and 60s to the Gulf Coast. A pattern change in the upper-level jet will be coming this weekend.

We'll have more of a zonal flow in the upper-level jet by the weekend which will help warm temperatures into the 50s and 60s across the Midwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday, the lower 50s on Friday, and then jump into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.

The warm trend of temperatures will continue into early next week. Highs will be in the middle 50s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We finally work in a chance of rain by the middle of next week.

DST comes to an end this weekend. Remember to set your clocks back 1-hour when you go to bed Saturday night!

Nick