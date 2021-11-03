COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children begins this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says health care providers and others will begin vaccinating 5- to 11-year-old children this week, now that the Pfizer coronavirus shot has received federal approval for that age group. Walz says the vaccine will arrive in waves this week and that Minnesota providers have ordered as many doses as possible from the federal government. More than 500,000 children across Minnesota are now eligible for the vaccine. The state has launched a new webpage to help parents and guardians of 5- to 11-year-old children find a vaccine and answer questions they may have. The website is mn.gov/vaxforkids.