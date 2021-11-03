Ex-priest who admitted abuse released from Illinois prison

CHICAGO (AP) — A defrocked Chicago priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing children was released from an Illinois prison last month and is now back living in the city. The Illinois Department of Human Services confirmed that Daniel McCormack was released Oct. 7 from the state’s Treatment and Detention Facility for sex offenders. McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to sexually abusing five children while he was a priest at St. Agatha’s parish. The Chicago Sun Times reports that he has registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police and is listed as living in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood.