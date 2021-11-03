Florida governor calls for election police force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Citing unspecified examples of election fraud, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has pledged to create a law enforcement agency to investigate election crimes as part of a new package of voting laws. Speaking at an event in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, the Republican announced a series of election law proposals for lawmakers to take up during next year’s legislative session, including new restrictions on ballot drop boxes and strengthened penalties for ballot collections. DeSantis echoed many talking points on voting problems that have gained traction in the GOP following former President Donald Trump’s false claims that his reelection was stolen from him.