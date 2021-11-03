Globe bounces back to nearly 2019 carbon pollution levels

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Global carbon pollution this year has bounced back to almost 2019 levels, after a drop during pandemic lockdowns. A new study by climate scientists at Global Carbon Project finds that the world is on track to put 36.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air this year. That’s only 300 million metric tons less than 2019 and a 4.9% jump from pandemic-dampened levels in 2020. Study authors say this is driven by lots of coal and natural gas use in China. Without a 7% increase in Chinese carbon pollution compared to two years ago, the rest of the world is far below 2019 levels.