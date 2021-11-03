Gucci’s star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles Tuesday night was such a spectacle that Hollywood Boulevard had to shut down to make room for all the stars. With celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams sitting in the front row and actors Jared Leto and Macauley Culkin joining the models on the runway, it was a night of old Hollywood glam outside the iconic TLC Chinese Theater. Alessandro Michele’s nostalgic clothing designs recalled the glitzy era of Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe, and there was room on the sidewalks for models to strut alongside dozens of A-list celebrities. The event promoted the upcoming film “House of Gucci.”