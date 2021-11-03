Increased alcohol intake not affecting stores as much, but hitting health centers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- "It's unprecedented. I have worked at Zumbro Valley for 14 years, and this is the busiest that I have ever seen our agency," said Heather Geerts, a clinical director at Zumbro Valley Health Center.

At Zumbro Valley Health Center, the influx of patients is like never before.

"It used to be that we could get eight phone calls a day for new services. There are days when we get 20 to 30 phone calls of people seeking service," said Geerts.

The health center provides a variety of treatments, substance abuse being one. So, how much is this explosion in demand related to alcohol use?

"People used to say 'I never used to drink every night,' right? 'Now it's become a habit that I go home at night and I pour a drink,'" said Geerts.

In the aftermath of changed habits due to COVID-19 disruptions.

"I think you're seeing the downstream effect of that now," said Geerts. "A response to increased stress levels have no really turned into a maladaptive coping mechanism for continued chronic stress."

The recent report from the state auditor's office says Minnesota's municipal liquor stores saw a 10% increase in sales across the board in 2020, when normally, sales increase 1-3% over a year.

Ed Campbell of Woody's liquor says that is old news:

"I just think that's way overdone at this point. Yea for a short time when all this started, this pandemic scare, but anymore it seems to me to have pretty much leveled out," said Campbell, the owner.

He admits that sales increased.

"Things did change in the market, yea. Buyers habits changed. People stocked up," said Campbell. "They'd buy, instead of a bottle of wine, they'll buy a couple 3 and then maybe an extra case of beer so that they don't have to make as many trips."

However, his business has long returned to its pre pandemic activity:

"It's up and down, but pretty much, I would say like I said, leveled back out to what it was before the scare, and that didn't last long, no more than six months or so," said Campbell.

And according to Geerts, alcohol consumption is not the only thing plaguing her clients.

"Even individuals that are entering a program that isn't specific for alcohol treatment, they are reporting higher levels of use for alcohol and other substances," said Geerts.