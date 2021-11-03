Latest Wisconsin poll shows slipping ratings for incumbents

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows that Wisconsin’s featured incumbents are losing some support. The survey released Wednesday found slipping approval ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is down from 50% to 45%. Republican U.S. Sen Ron Johnson stayed about the same, with a 36% favorable rating that ranks among the worst he’s received in this poll. Both Evers and Johnson will be on the ballot next year. This poll interviewed 805 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone between Oct. 26-31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the full sample.