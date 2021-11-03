Minnesota announces vaccine rollout for kids

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- To the relief of many parents, vaccinations against COVID-19 are available to U.S. children ages 5 to eleven late Tuesday. Shots began soon after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for youngsters to get kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Today Governor Tim Walz announced his plan for vaccine rollout for the state.

“For me it was just incredibly gratifying to go through there and see those little ones and see the parents,” Gov. Walz.

Dr. Robert Jacobson a pediatrician and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic Children's Center said researchers have extensively examined this vaccine.

“The vaccine is very carefully monitored and it’s manufacture and delivery we have more monitoring in place for this vaccine that we’ve had for any other vaccine we rolled out here in the United States,” Dr. Jacobson said.

Dr. Jacobson also provided some advice to help make the vaccination process less scary for kids.

“You should explain to the child that the pain of the injection will come and go, but the benefits are long lasting. Teach them that the vaccine teaches the body to defend against the germs and the harms at these germs do. Serve as an example to your child by getting your vaccine staying up to date on your vaccinations and sharing your experience with them,” Dr. Jacobson said.

Both Gov. Walz and Dr. Jacobson say the vaccine can help make gatherings safer for children

“This vaccine reduces their chance of contagion, reduces their chance of bringing it home from school, or bring it from home to school,” Dr. Jacobson said.

“They stay in school, they get to have childhood, they get to have sleepovers and the only way you do that is by beating this thing… this vaccine to this virus is the way to beat that,” Gov. Walz said.

After months and months of waiting, some families are celebrating this pandemic milestone.

“Think about something special your family can do to mark the vaccination and to celebrate the vaccination as well as indicate to your child this was a grown-up thing for you to do I’m very proud of you,” Dr. Jacobson said.

To make a vaccine appointment for your child, the state set up a website to find openings near you.