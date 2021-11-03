Murphy, Ciattarelli in close fight for NJ governor’s race

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be in a close fight Tuesday with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli as he waged a reelection campaign centered on the progressive policies he’s enacted in his first term. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race as voters were still being tallied. But returns showed Ciattarelli with a slight lead over the first-term incumbent. A Ciattarelli win would send a jolt of surprise through state and national politics, though a win by Murphy for a second consecutive term as a Democrat would break historic trends in the state.