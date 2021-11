AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-90 east of Austin. It happened near mile-marker 183 at the Rose Creek exit.

According to Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson the crash was a one-vehicle rollover. Parts of interstate that were closed after the crash are back open.

No additional information has been released at this time. KTTC will update this story once we learn more.