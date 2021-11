HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa State Patrol says one person died in an early-morning crash near Elma, Iowa Wednesday.

A 2009 Chevy Impala and 2001 Volkswagan Passat crashed into each other at the top of a hill.

One person died, and two others were injured. One person was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, the other to Regional Health Services of Howard County.

No names have been released.