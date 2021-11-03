Rochester Halloween house raises $4,000 to food bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A northeast Rochester home's Halloween decorations and animations brought hundreds of visitors throughout October.

The house that belongs to the Boyer family could also be considered the 'Halloween Giving House' because the owners asked visitors to donate money for Chanel One Regional Foodbank.

"Last year was a little over a $1,000. This year we're at roughly almost $41,00," said Mike Boyer, the owner.

Boyer spent at least two days setting up the more than 150 types of animations and props. One of his tallest props, a grim reaper, stands at 15 feet tall.

"This is just one of those unexpected things that came about that is very much enjoyed. And has become my favorite holiday, which at one time was Christmas but this is now my favorite holiday," he said.

The money raised helps feed about 4,000 families that receive food at the Channel One food bank.

"Now that Halloween is over we are heading into the holiday season, and this is going to be the most expensive Thanksgiving that we've ever had. Supply chains are tough. Food prices are sky-high. And so the Boyer's raising $4,000 for Channel One through the donations that they collect at their awesome Halloween house is a huge impact on Channel One and this community. That's real food that we can buy that goes right out directly to those who need it the most," said Virginia Meritt, the food bank executive director.

Meritt said that before the pandemic one in 11 people suffered from food insecurity and now one in nine people suffer from food insecurity.

The Boyer's will break down the decorations on Thursday. The community can expect to see some changes to their next Halloween house decorations next year.