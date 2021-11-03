Rochester pharmacies begin rolling out pediatric vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 vaccines for children are currently in limited supply in Rochester. For the pharmacies that do have it, or plan on having it soon, appointments are filling up quickly.

Hunt's Silver Lake Drug and Walgreens in Rochester, are not sure if they are getting it at all yet.

Hy-Vee actually has appointments available starting Thursday at all four grocery and pharmacy stores in the Med City.

"Go to Hy-Vee.com and there's a button they can click on at the top it says find an appointment," said Hy-Vee Communications Asst. Vice President, Christina Gayman.

The chain pharmacies like CVS and Hy-Vee say appointments made for the pediatric vaccine are going to be geared more towards making children comfortable.

"CVS Health is developing an in-store experience focused on reassuring and supporting the child and their parent or guardian throughout the process. This includes the introduction of various child-friendly elements," CVS said.

"We are allowing some additional time in our vaccine appointment timeline knowing that most kids don't like to receive vaccines. Also they're trying to provide a little bit more spacious area to accommodate maybe a few family members," Gayman said.

Pharmacists we spoke with say they are expecting the next few weeks to be busy.

"We will start vaccination tomorrow at one, so yeah we've been getting a lot of phone calls," said Seyi Faseemo of Rochester Community Pharmacy.

All places with the vaccine for children are by appointment only.