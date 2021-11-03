Thai police colonel, 6 others charged with killing suspect

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai police colonel, dubbed “Jo Ferrari” for his extravagant collection of fine cars, and six other officers have been charged with murder for allegedly killing a suspected drug dealer while trying to extort him for money. Officials say the suspects also face charges of extortion, dereliction of duty and confining a person against their will for the Aug. 5 incident at their station. The case caused a public uproar in Thailand and the suspects, who also include a police major, captain and lieutenant, could face the death penalty if convicted.