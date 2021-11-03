Triton school district moves to distance learning amid COVID case increase

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Triton Regional School District has moved to distance amid an increase in COVID-19 infections.

According to the district Superintendent Craig Schlichting, 5% of the the 1,117 students enrolled in the district have been confirmed as having COVID-19.

The students have been moved to distance learning for the rest of the week.

He said there is a district work day on Monday, so there is no school, and the plan is for students to be back to in-person learning next Tuesday.