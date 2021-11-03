Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

2:10 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Rogers def. Bemidji, 25-9, 25-16, 25-22

St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Class AAA=

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Alexandria def. Detroit Lakes, 25-8, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Rocori, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-16

Class AA=

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-6, 27-25

Maple Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 22-25, 17-15

Maranatha Christian def. Rockford, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 26-24

Watertown-Mayer def. Kimball, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

