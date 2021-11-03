UN climate conference urges sports bodies to hit green goals

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The United Nations climate conference has urged sports organizations and teams worldwide to meet environmental targets they signed up to. FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, the NFL, the NBA and the New York Yankees are among nearly 300 signatories to the Sports for Climate Action Framework since the Paris climate agreement was reached in 2015. The UN says “these organizations are now being challenged to reduce emissions 50% by 2030 at the latest and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.” They should also publish detailed plans for action.