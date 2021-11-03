UN extends EU force in Bosnia, blocks top global envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in Bosnia. Wednesday’s vote came after Russia blocked members from hearing a warning from the top international official in Bosnia that the war-scarred Balkan nation faces an “existential threat” from separatist actions by Bosnia Serbs. Nonetheless, the report by Bosnia’s high representative, Christian Schmidt, was sent to council members by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Schmidt’s warning that Bosnia could face renewed division and conflict if the international community doesn’t curb Bosnian Serbs was raised by the U.S. and many Western council members.