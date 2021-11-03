Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18
Rochester Mayo def. Northfield, 2-1, 2-2, 3-2
Section 5=
Championship=
Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Bloomington Jefferson def. Burnsville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Blaine def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16
Forest Lake def. Andover, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Stewartville def. Byron, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-9
Section 5=
Championship=
Monticello def. Totino-Grace, 15-25, 25-20, 27-25, 13-25, 15-12
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Cloquet def. Hermantown, 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21
Class AA=
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Proctor def. Mesabi East, 25-27, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25
Class A=
Section 7=
Semifinals=
Northeast Range def. Barnum, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com