Wednesday’s Scores

9:21 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-11, 25-14, 25-18

Rochester Mayo def. Northfield, 2-1, 2-2, 3-2

Section 5=

Championship=

Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Bloomington Jefferson def. Burnsville, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Blaine def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16

Forest Lake def. Andover, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15

Stewartville def. Byron, 18-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-9

Section 5=

Championship=

Monticello def. Totino-Grace, 15-25, 25-20, 27-25, 13-25, 15-12

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Cloquet def. Hermantown, 28-26, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

Grand Rapids def. North Branch, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21

Class AA=

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Proctor def. Mesabi East, 25-27, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25

Class A=

Section 7=

Semifinals=

Northeast Range def. Barnum, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com

