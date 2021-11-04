Body donated for science dissected at ‘Oddities’ expo

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — News agencies report that the body of a Louisiana man who wanted it donated for science was dissected before paying viewers at an event marketed as an “Oddities and Curiosities Expo” in Oregon. His wife is aghast. Elsie Saunders of Baker calls it horrible and unethical. She says the papers she signed say Donald Saunders’ body would be used for science. Saunders says she learned what had happened Tuesday from Seattle station KING-TV. The station had sent a reporter to a dissection in Portland, Oregon, and the reporter spotted a bracelet with the name Donald Saunders on one wrist.