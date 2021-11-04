Bright and pleasant today; much warmer this weekend

Slightly warmer today

Warmer air is beginning to flow into the region today on the backside of the area of high pressure that has been in the Upper Mississippi Valley for the past couple of days. This dose of warm air will make for a bright and pleasant Thursday across the area. We're going to enjoy quite a bit of sunshine in the area today with a little more of a southerly breeze than the nearly calm weather we experienced Wednesday to draw in that warmer air. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this afternoon which is actually a couple of degrees above the seasonal average.

A windy and warmer Friday