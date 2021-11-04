Central European nations seek South Korea train partnership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of four Central European nations have met in Hungary’s capital where they urged visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to consider investing in a rapid train line connecting Budapest and Polish capital Warsaw. The potential rail investment is a major initiative of the Visegrad Group that includes Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland. It aims to reduce travel times on the 800-kilometer (500 mile) line from 12 hours to five. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was hosting Thursday’s talks in Budapest.