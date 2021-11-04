Does It Work: PhoneSpa Sanitizer

Today’s product is perfect for cold and flu season, it’s the PhoneSpa phone and accessory sanitizer. It’s basically a box that you put your accessories in and it will sanitize it using UV-C light in just 10 minutes. It can also be used for aromatherapy so if you’d like your keys to smell like lavender, it says it will do that for you too.

The box is a pretty good size, it would likely fit just about any smartphone. I used my phone case and one of my keys as my accessories. I could have just put my items in the box and hit the sanitize button, but I would have no way of knowing if they were actually cleaned or not. So I decided to test it is using a Glo-Germ light and paste. The white paste is supposed to simulate actual germs and the light shows you where the paste is. Hopefully, the UV-C light works on this as it would on actual germs.

After rubbing the paste on my phone case and key, germ light highlighted where the germ powder was, while the darker areas showed where there was no powder. The instructions say to close the box, plug it into the wall, press the sanitize button, and wait 10 minutes for the sanitizing process to be complete.

After 10 minutes, I opened up the spa and my items looked exactly the same. There was clearly still a lot of germ powder on both my case and key. After using the germ light, my suspicions were confirmed.

The PhoneSpa was not effective in getting the germ powder off of my phone, but I don’t know how else I would have tested this product to prove that it actually works. Nowhere on the box does it say that the product has been lab-tested and proven to remove bacteria. So because there’s no good way to actually prove that this product is effective, PhoneSpa, you fail the Does it Work test.

I reached out to Tzumi, the maker of PhoneSpa, and asked how they can certify that this product works but I have not yet received a response.

You can find more information on the product here.