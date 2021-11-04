EXPLAINER: Murphy wins after mail ballots extend lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was declared the winner in his reelection campaign after results from mail ballots and Democratic-leaning counties helped him extend his lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy overwhelmingly won the votes of people who voted by mail, even in counties that otherwise supported Ciattarelli. The Associated Press declared Murphy the winner Wednesday evening after a new batch of votes from Republican-leaning Monmouth County increased Murphy’s lead and closed the door to a Ciattarelli comeback.