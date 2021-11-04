Former Colorado deputies get prison for detox van death

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Two former Colorado sheriff’s deputies have been sentenced to prison for causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center. Former Boulder County sheriff’s deputies James O’Brien and Adam Lunn were sentenced Thursday to six years and three years respectively for the 2018 death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling. O’Brien and Lunn were found guilty in August of manslaughter. An autopsy found that Shankling died of suffocation because of his positioning, with alcohol and amphetamine as contributing factors.