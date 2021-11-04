Skip to Content

House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden’s bill

9:46 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. House votes are possible Thursday. The Democrats have bolstered the package by adding a new paid family leave program, work permits for immigrants and a state and local tax break. The cost is growing, but so, too, are revenues to cover it. A new White House estimate obtained by AP says the legislation will raise $2.1 trillion. Eager to show voters they can deliver after dismal election results, Democrats are hoping to vote quickly but that could slip into Friday.

Associated Press

