Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats. Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war earlier this year. The High Availability Aerostat System is inflatable and resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it’s one of the world’s largest. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer. Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from short, medium and long-range rockets.