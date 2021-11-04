Legislation to be introduced soon regarding sports betting in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- "There's politics involved here, there's certainly a lot of money involved here from the standpoint of how that money might be used," said state Senator David Senjem (R - Rochester).

Senjem is backing fellow GOP Senator Roger Chamberlain's (R - Lino Lakes) latest plans on introducing a new bill that would legalize sports betting in Minnesota.

"Initially, a couple years ago, there was a fair amount of public support that I sensed at least," said Senjem

The main question on its introduction into the state: how will it affect Native Tribes, and their respective casino industries?

"My idea would be that the money would find its way into the general funding for the state of Minnesota and be used for productive and good things," said Senjem.

"Every tribe is trying to diversify their income," said Valerie Guimaraes, a co-founder of the Greater Rochester Area Dakota Supporters (GRADS). "Whatever tribes can do to try to garner more funds to help their people, I would be fully in support of that as long as they follow the laws and things like that."

Guimaraes says anything that can benefit Minnesota tribes should be considered by the state's government.

"Tribes have given up so much in the way of resources. I would hope that the state would understand that and try to be equitable," said Guimaraes.

She also believes the revenue of a potentially multi-million dollar annual industry should go towards aiding Native communities.

"My hope would be that the revenue would go to improve the conditions on the reservations," said Guimaraes.

Senjem would agree that communication with the tribes will help get sports betting approved quicker.

"How we work with the tribes in this is gonna be very important in the stance of how are we gonna make it happen," said Senjem.