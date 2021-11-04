Mayor Norton expresses support of Biden’s Build Back Better Bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter met on a conference call with the White House Deputy Director of the National Economic Council Bharat Ramamurti to show support for President Biden's Build Back Better Act.

The framework includes specific plans that the Biden administration says is to save families the cost of childcare.

"The framework will save most American families more than half of their spending on child care, deliver two years of free preschool for every 3- and 4-year-old in America, give more than 35 million families a major tax cut by extending the expanded Child Tax Credit, and expand access to high-quality home care for older Americans and people with disabilities."

"The framework will cut greenhouse gas pollution by well over one gigaton in 2030, reduce consumer energy costs, give our kids cleaner air and water, create hundreds of thousands of high-quality jobs, and advance environmental justice by investing in a 21st century clean energy economy – from buildings, transportation, industry, electricity, and agriculture to climate smart practices across our lands and waters. To give millions of Americans a major tax cut."

"The framework will reduce premiums for more than 9 million Americans by extending the expanded Premium Tax Credit, deliver health care coverage to up to 4 million uninsured people in states that have locked them out of Medicaid, and help older Americans access affordable hearing care by expanding Medicare."

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is in complete support of this bill and says federal funding can help Rochester families and the infrastructure. Especially when it comes to affordable housing.

"Rochester and every major city that I know and even some not-so-major cities are struggling with having affordable housing," Norton said. "The idea that there will be down payment assistance more available to families particularly for first-generation home buyers is key," Norton said.

Olmsted County currently has a plan to improve housing with an incentive program.

"The best way to create affordable housing is to keep the affordable housing that we already have. And this tool is an opportunity for landlords to get a property tax reduction of up to 40 percent and in return just to allow some minimum rent increases or keep their rent a minimum for a 10 year period," said David Dunn, Olmsted County Housing Director:

He says the county has filed about 35 evictions each week this year compared to about 20 a week in 2019.

"Part of the program then is that the participating landlords agree to cap their rent increases at 5 percent a year. So that way, we make sure those units are affordable," Dunn said.

The county is accepting applications for the Affordable Housing Incentive Program until Jan. 31, 2022.

The Build Back Better Act is expected to be voted on Thursday evening.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn is among many Republicans in Congress who signed a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The letter requests a full cost estimate of the bill prior to the House vote.