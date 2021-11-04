Mexico announces its biggest seizure of pure fentanyl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico says it has made the biggest seizure of pure fentanyl in its history, after five suspected drug traffickers were arrested at a lab along with 260 pounds (118 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid. Fenetanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin, and only a tiny amount is needed to make counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Mexican army said the lab busted on Oct. 28 in the northern city of Culiacan probably made about 70 million of the blue fentanyl pills everyth month. Pills like those counterfeit “Mexican oxy” are so poorly dosed that some contain almost no fentanyl, while others contain a lethal dose.