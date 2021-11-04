Minnesota schools to assist in effort to inoculate children

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health and education officials have joined in an effort with 16 schools to assist in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children over the next few days before many more doses are expected to arrive in Minnesota next week. State officials are expecting Minnesota to receive more than 250,000 children doses next week that will go to more than 1,000 providers across the state. The first portion of the limited supply of child doses were administered Wednesday at a community vaccination clinic at the Mall of America in Bloomington. More than 3.3 million Minnesotans have been fully inoculated as of Tuesday.