Minnesota sets up more than 1,000 vaccination clinics for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to Governor Walz, convenience and comfort are key when it comes to vaccinating young children.

"It's important for us to make sure that we're combining safety, speed and equity and that's taking vaccines to where kids are," he said.

More than 1,000 children's vaccination sites have been set up at schools all over Minnesota.

"A place where they have trusted adults around them, they can get good information and they can get that done, and they can get on with what we know is the most important thing about this, letting kids be kids," Gov. Walz said.

In Rochester (CLICK HERE), Rochester Healthy Community Partnership is using three of the school district's elementary schools, Gage, Riverside, and Longfellow elementary, to hold vaccine clinics for the flu and COVID-19 shots on Saturdays all through November.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., any parent who reserves an appointment for their child by phone will be allowed to go with them to receive either the flu shot, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine or both.

It is important to know that you do not have to belong to Rochester Public Schools to sign up for one of these clinics.

For information at Albert Lea Schools (CLICK HERE.)

For information at Austin Schools (CLICK HERE.)