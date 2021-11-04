New Rochester driving school aims to fill trucker demand

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A new driving school in Rochester has been busy trying to fill the high demand for truck drivers.

160 Driving Academy opened just a few months ago. It's located at 2450 Marion Rd. SE.

The seven week program gives students the knowledge they need to get their CDL license. Students get classroom and road experience. Once they get their CDL, they can go to any job they want.

And as far as the trucking and bus industry is concerned, they want those students.

Right now, the school has six students, they could enroll more, but there is also a driving instructor shortage.

160 Driving Academy branch manager Alex Hammond said companies are so desperate for drivers, someone doesn't even need to have a perfect driving record to qualify for a CDL.

He said most qualified drivers are almost guaranteed a job.

"We're seeing a lot of our students who aren't even completely through our program or have their CDL yet who are getting between 8-10 different job offers," Hammond said. "There isn't really a shortage of jobs out there, and a lot of students' concerns when they come is what's going to be available to me when I graduate, and overall, it's not a matter of what's available, it's what do you want to choose from."

He said many of their students are from the Somali population, so they offer a prayer room for those who need it.

There are scholarships and financial plans available for those who enroll.