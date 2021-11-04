Officials: 200 fighters killed in clashes in central Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Security officials say that at least 200 fighters were killed in clashes between Yemen’s government forces and Houthi rebels in and around the strategic central province of Marib over the last two days. Officials said Thursday that most of the casualties belonged to the Houthi forces, who have recently wrestled most of Marib’s 14 districts from their rivals. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. The Houthis have for years attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. The Iran-backed Shiite Houthis have stepped up their push in the oil-rich province in recent weeks.